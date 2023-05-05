COLUMBUS — A Columbus High School organization had a color run/walk on Wednesday to bring awareness to others about mental health and let students know that the club is around to offer a helping hand to those in need of peer support.

CHS CARES advisor Toni McGee said the club supports mental health awareness and has the mission of ending suicide and organized a mental health awareness day for the Columbus School District.

“Each building had an assembly focusing on what mental health strategies could be used if you or someone you know needs help,” McGee said. “The message highlighted good nutrition, exercise — all things that support body, mind and spirit.”

After the assembly, the CARES club had a color walk/run at Fireman's Park.

"I think it went well," Grace Kahl, CHS CARES member said. "The students seemed to have fun and learn that the school is there to support them so they can express themselves in however way they feel comfortable."

About 1,200 students came out for the event, McGee said. The elementary and middle school students were dotted with paint, while the high school students had powdered paint thrown at them, as it is done typically in any other color event.

“Along the route were messages of encouragement, statistical information regarding the mental health crisis among teens 13-18, as well as where to go for support,” McGee said. “It was a beautiful day, and all who participated had great fun.”

The group raised more than $1,000 in donations and received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to help the club put on the walk.

CARES stands for Compassion, Advocacy and Resources to End Suicide.

