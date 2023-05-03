COLUMBUS – Columbus Mayor Joe Hammer broke a tie with the Columbus City Council, allowing Amy Roelke to become the new council president.

The council was unable to choose a new city council president during its organizational meeting on April 18 after multiple tie votes. This resulted in the council tabling the vote until Tuesday’s meeting.

On Tuesday, council member Molly Finkler nominated Amy Roelke and council member Ian Gray nominated Sarah Motiff. The two were the final ones who were voted for at the April 18 meeting as well.

After one more secret ballot, the vote came back tied again.

“How many times do we want to go through this?” Motiff asked following the vote on Tuesday. “We went through this eight times last time and clearly the vote is still the same.”

Hammer said he did some research after the April 18 meeting and found out he had the authority to break the tie and cast a verbal vote in favor of Roelke.

Roelke is taking the role of city council president following Gray, who served in the role for the last two terms.

Discovery Charter School celebrates 15 years Discovery School001.jpg Discovery School002.jpg Discovery School003.jpg Discovery School004.jpg Discovery School005.jpg Discovery School006.jpg