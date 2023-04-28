COLUMBUS — The annual dinner and fundraiser for the Columbus Club House is slated for June 3 with funds going to the cost of running the non-profit childcare center that serves children throughout the school year and the summer months.

Mary Barker, the president of the board of directors for Club House and a founder of the program, said the fundraiser provides a lot of the support of the summer program.

“The fundraiser is an annual event and mainly raises funds for the summer program,” Barker said.

The program is in its 34th year of offering summer childcare to Columbus youngsters from kindergarten age to 12. Programming is offered before and after school from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The clubhouse began in 1987 as a way of helping “latchkey kids” and was a joint effort between the Kiwanis Club from Columbus and the United Methodist Women’s campaign for the children.

The students, including parochial students, meet at Columbus Elementary School. Morning hours during the school year are spent with a morning lesson plan based off monthly themes and the curriculum guide. Students in the afternoon participate in activities following snack time after school.

Parents pay for the programs, Barker said, but they also have a “no child turned away” policy.

“This summer we will probably have 25 children,” Barker added.

The additional children interested in the program as well as the increased hours of the program add to the cost of running the clubhouse. The fundraiser not only brings in funds for the program but also allows the clubhouse board to have a networking opportunity with others who make a difference for the children in Columbus.

The event has traditionally been held in February but was postponed this year. It will be held on June 3 at Kestrel Ridge, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus. Doors will open for the annual dinner and fundraiser at 5 p.m. with socializing, raffles, and silent auctions beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served after the live auction at 7 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $25 each and available by calling 715-297-4048 or 920-210-4048. Tickets are also available at Columbus Countryside Veterinary Clinic during business hours.

Those who want to send donations directly to the Columbus Club House may do so by mailing them to: PO Box 48, Columbus WI 53925.

