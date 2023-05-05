JOHNSON CREEK — Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson has accepted a new position and will become the administrator in the village of Johnson Creek.

Ellefson will begin his position as the village administrator on June 5. He previously held the position from 2016 until 2020. He had previously been the administrator for the city of Kewaunee as well.

According to an email from Village Board President John Swisher, Ellefson brings excellent credentials. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Concordia University of Wisconsin in the administration of criminal justice, as well as a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Oshkosh. Ellefson has also been designated as a credentialed manager by the International City-County Manager’s Association, which is in recognition of his education, experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and an assessed commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

“The Village Board is very excited to have someone with Kyle’s experience and professionalism join us,” said Swisher. “We’ve made progress on several really important issues recently, but having Kyle on board gives us someone we can rely on to help the board accomplish our goals as we work on developments in the village, upcoming public works projects, utility needs and improvements, and budget challenges.”

Ellefson and his wife, Tina, have three children and have been married for more than 24 years. Some of Ellefson’s activities include being a member of the Wisconsin City-County Management Association, a board member of the Columbus Area Endowment and a Rotary International member, and participating in FFA Alumni activities.

