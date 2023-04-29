The dream of teaching children the importance of trees at Jefferson Elementary School turned 70 years old on Friday when a class of third-graders yet again shared their knowledge of the importance of trees with their school classmates.

Phyllis Frederick had only been a fifth-grade teacher and the wife of Richard Frederick for two years when the two decided to make a difference for the students of Jefferson Elementary School and to plant trees in honor of Arbor Day. Richard was a member of the Beaver Dam Rotary, which is turning 100 years old this year, and convinced the organization to provide the trees for the school.

A new tree has been planted every year by the Beaver Dam Rotary Club.

Frederick taught at Jefferson for 40 years and died at the age of 95 in 2019. Her dream was kept alive by other teachers until Gale Prinsen was hired by the district.

Prinsen, who began spearheading the Arbor Day celebration 10 years after Frederick left the district, worked at Jefferson for 30 years before retiring in 2011. He has been coming back to the school every year since to share the benefit of trees with the students at the school with the help of a third-grade classroom of students.

“He hasn’t missed a year,” Jefferson Elementary School Principal Mary Klawitter said. “Even during the pandemic, his wife and him came here and planted a tree.”

Prinsen loves the outdoors and the environment, Klawitter added.

“It is really important to him that the kids feel that way too,” Klawitter said.

“I still like to come back at least once a year to help you guys learn a little bit about trees,” Prinsen told the students outside the school on Friday.

Prinsen used a game show format to teach the students about the trees.

“This is the year No. 70 that kids have been planting trees at Jefferson school,” Prinsen told the students. “Some of those big trees over there, your grandpas and grandmas were babies when they planted them. That is how long ago we have planted trees there.”

GALLERY: Jefferson Elementary has milestone anniversary on Arbor Day Arbor001.jpg Arbor002.jpg Arbor003.jpg Arbor004.jpg Arbor005.jpg Arbor006.jpg Arbor007.jpg Arbor008.jpg Arbor009.jpg