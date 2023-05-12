TOWN OF CALAMUS — An 83-year-old rural Beaver Dam man died Thursday after being involved in a crash on Highway 151 two days before.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation shows the man and his 82-year-old passenger were trying to cross 151 in a 2008 Mercury Sable after stopping at County Highway DE when they were hit by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 57-year-old woman.

The driver of the Mercury was extricated and taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison, where he died. His passenger was taken to the Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy and her passenger, a her 54-year-old man, both from rural Crivitz, were also taken to Marshfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the county medical examiner and sheriff.