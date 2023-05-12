Members of the Beaver Dam High School class of 1972 spent hours on Thursday planting maple trees in the high school's forest.

The area, created in 2020, was originally the school arboretum. A $20,000 anonymous donation made to the school in memory of physician Matthew T. Gall was used to create the arboretum and a science breakout space inside the school. Gall was the class of 1988 student council president, went on to a career as an oncologist, and dedicated his life to treating cancer and his patients.

Roger Noll, a class of 1972 graduate, said his class decided to donate and plant the 14 mature trees in the arboretum after raising money for the project during its 50th class reunion. The class raised $4,000.

Current students at the school also helped plant the trees Thursday.

“We wanted to honor the people from our class that we have lost,” Noll said. “We’ve had 55 people die from our class.”

The Beaver Dam School Board reclassified the arboretum as a forest in 2021, enabling the district to get small trees from the state Department of Natural Resource's nursery for free.

“This idea of a school forest came about from two main ideas,” Noll said. “MacKenzie wildlife center in Poynette used to have a one-acre plot of land with all the native trees of Wisconsin on it and the other was the Watertown High School Peace Garden started by Steve Jacobson who was a social studies teacher. I am hoping to combine both ideas where we can have a living lab with trees and a way for citizens of Beaver Dam to remember through benches, signs, art and habitat improvements.”

The forest, which is located behind the school northeast of the football field, originally had six types of trees in it: Dogwood, Paper birch, River birch, Red Pine, White Pine and Red Maple.

It has grown to over 300 trees since then. Beaver Dam High School agriculture teacher Jonathon Ganski said that the forest has grown to around 300 trees since then.

In 2022, there were 25 each of Balsam Fir, Red Maple, Silver Maple, Basswood, River Birch, White Pine, Red Pine, Jack Pine, Black Spruce, White Spruce, and Tamarack trees. The tees were one to two years old and from the DNR.

This year there has been an additional 25 White Pines and White Cedar planted this year.

Other donors include the Keller Family Trust, which gave $3,000 to create trails through the learning lab and donate some additional trees. K&B Tree and Lawn Care has been donating time and equipment.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Mary Klatt, also a member of the class of 1972. “Not only does it help the environment but also the students. They will have an environmental classroom for years to come.”

