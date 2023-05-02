TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a shed on fire at the former Crystal Creek Dairy, W7790 Highway 33, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shed fire and the Beaver Fire Department responded to find a 10-foot-by-20-foot greenhouse that was on fire.

An off-duty Beaver Dam Fire Department lieutenant, who lived in the area, arrived on scene prior to the fire department arriving. He also reported several explosions on the east side of the business.

Crews utilized 1,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. Crews had to force entry into the adjacent exposure to perform a search an ensure that there was no fire extension into the building.

The property owner reported that four chicks were in in the building at the time of the fire. Alliant Energy also responded to the scene to secure the utilities. At this time the cause and determination is still under investigation.

GALLERY: Beaver Dam Earth Day activities Earth 001.jpg Earth 002.jpg Earth 003.jpg Earth 004.jpg Earth 005.jpg Earth 006.jpg Earth 007.jpg Earth 008.jpg Earth 009.jpg Earth 010.jpg Earth 011.jpg Earth 012.jpg Earth 013.jpg