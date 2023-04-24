The Beaver Dam Fire Department believes April 9-16 was the busiest week in the fire department’s 155-year history.

“Records are kept for every call,” Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle said. “Prior to computer-based reporting, we utilized a logbook. These logbooks are handwritten and go back for decades. Based on our research we believe that this was the busiest week in the history of the Beaver Dam Fire Department.”

The fire department responded to 92 calls for service which average out to 13 calls a day. The fire department personnel were also logging training hours throughout the week.

Most of the calls were medical in nature, Wesle said. The fire department did have several motor vehicle accidents and fire calls.

“There were no major fires [that] occurred during this time period,” Wesle said.

The fire department is currently on pace for over 3,000 calls this year compared to 2,772 calls for service in 2022. Most of those calls — 2,394 — were medical in nature.

Wesle said “911 EMS calls have increased 26% since 2012 and 131% since 2002.”

Beaver Dam Fire Department had 2,267 911 EMS calls in 2022, 1,790 in 2012 and 981 in 2002.

