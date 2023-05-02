The Beaver Dam Common Council authorized the sale of $3,355,000 in notes on Monday to pay for citywide improvements at its council meeting.

Capital improvement projects for 2023 include a library roof replacement, several road projects, new equipment for the fire department and upgrades to Rotary Park. The city was originally told the projects were to cost over $4 million, but after seeking a second estimate on the library’s roof, that total dropped.

Beaver Dam does not use long-term borrowing to finance annual operating expenses.

Dave Ferris of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the firm that advises the city on its borrowing, told the council that there were six bids with the lowest bidder being TD Securities of New York at 3.309%.

“The one thing that did occur is there is a little bit better issuance cost on the issue and they were able to get some premium so some of it could be applied to your issuance cost,” Ferris said. “That allowed us to downsize the issue by $35,000. So when we came here about a month ago it was $3,390,000. Your issue now is $3,355,000.”

There is money that has to be put away in a debt service account for next year so some of the interest expense that will be covered by that premium next year that will not have to be levied for, Ferris said.

“We had quite a bit of competition that came out with some decent rates,” Ferris said.

