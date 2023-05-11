The Swan City Skaters’ annual ice show will be held the night of May 19 and with two shows on May 20 with skaters performing a Pixies and Pirate theme show.

“This year's theme, Pixies and Pirates, is a spin-off from the beloved Disney movie, The Pirate Fairy,” ice show director Bailey Jensen said.

“When Zarina steals Pixie Hollow's Blue Pixie Dust and flies away, Tinker Bell and her friends embark on an adventurous journey to retrieve it. And now, you can join us on our exciting journey on ice.”

Daelyn Jensen plays Zarina and is one of the main characters in the production.

“I’m an evil character,” Daelyn said. “I’m fun but very sassy.”

Bailey Jensen said that there are six solo performers, one duet and a trio along with group members of all ages who will be performing during the three shows at Beaver Dam Family Center, 609 Gould St.

The shows are May 19 at 6 p.m. with two shows on May 20 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The admission fee is $11 or adults, $8 for students, free for children four, and under with one paid adult admission.

Children attending the 11 a.m. performance can skate with the characters after the show, Bailey Jensen said, adding that skates will be provided.

The skaters have been preparing for the show for the last five weeks and will be busy next week with full dress rehearsals, Bailey Jensen said. There will also be lights and other special effects.

Fiona Wenger, who will be performing as Tinkerbell, said those attending will also see some great skaters.

To find out more or purchase tickets visit the Swan City Skaters website.

