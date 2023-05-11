The Swan City Skaters’ annual ice show will be held the night of May 19 and with two shows on May 20 with skaters performing a Pixies and Pirate theme show.
“This year's theme, Pixies and Pirates, is a spin-off from the beloved Disney movie, The Pirate Fairy,” ice show director Bailey Jensen said.
“When Zarina steals Pixie Hollow's Blue Pixie Dust and flies away, Tinker Bell and her friends embark on an adventurous journey to retrieve it. And now, you can join us on our exciting journey on ice.”
Daelyn Jensen plays Zarina and is one of the main characters in the production.
“I’m an evil character,” Daelyn said. “I’m fun but very sassy.”
Bailey Jensen said that there are six solo performers, one duet and a trio along with group members of all ages who will be performing during the three shows at Beaver Dam Family Center, 609 Gould St.