A house was built on a hill. It was built at the site of an ancient travel corridor of the Fox-Wisconsin portage. It was built for John H. Kinzie, Indian sub-agent for the Ho-Chunk Nation. It was built in 1832 and its door has been open ever since.

It will reopen on May 17. That’s when the Historic Indian Agency House’s new season starts with an opening day and guided tours. It will be the start of a vibrant season for the organization — one filled with exhibits, speakers, family-friendly events and more.

The year’s theme is Cultivating Perspective: The Creative Arts of Converging Cultures.

Inside the museum is a new exhibit. It will have an official ribbon cutting on May 20 at 9 a.m. Entitled “Common Threads,” it highlights creative artifacts from various cultures that converged at the location in 1832. There will be flutes, violins, crafts and more displayed.

On the weekend of June 3-4, history will literally comes alive at the house, with historical reenactors portraying the Civil War era. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The organization’s speaker series also begins in June with a June 13 lecture by Josephine Lee. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center, will lecture on “Ho-Chunk Creative Arts and Cultural Context.”

Next in the organization’s speaker series will be Alphonso Simpson, speaking on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. Simpson is the African American Studies Program chair at UW-Oshkosh. His lecture is entitled “Hand in Hand: Music and Storytelling in the African American Community.”

“American Fancy: The Cultural Phenomenon of Exuberance in the Decorative Arts, 1790-1840” will be the next talk. It takes place Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The talk will be given by Sumpter Priddy III, a scholar in American decorative arts.

The speaker series concludes on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Historian Mary Antoine will have a presentation entitled “French-Canadian Piece sur Piece Architecture and Heritage in Wisconsin.”

Exhibits and speakers are but part of the Historic Indian Agency House’s offerings in the coming months.

July will feature three cultural arts events, all focused on the year 1832. On July 15 will be Indigenous Cultural Arts Day, on July 22 will be French-Metis Cultural Arts Day, and on July 29 and 30 there will be an Euro-American Arts weekend, highlighting enduring skills that are still with us.

Other events at the site include an archeological dig and blacksmithing demonstrations, taking place on Aug. 5 and 6; fire-wrought dugout canoe workshops on Sept. 1, 8 and 22; and a Scouts BSA Historic Trails weekend taking place Sept. 8-10.

The Galena Living History Society will highlight “Everyday Elegance in 1832” on Sept. 16, and on Dec. 9, there will be a "Kiddie Christmas" and holiday shopping.”

GALLERY: Historical reenactments at Agency House, Surgeons Quarters in Portage Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House