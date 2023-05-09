Have you ever seen an American avocet? It looks like a lightly toasted marshmallow, if the marshmallow was a large wading bird; one with spindly legs and a long black beak. How about a white-eyed vireo? It’s a tiny songbird who makes perfectly-shaped cup nests in the forks of trees. Have you spotted a king rail? It’s a big water bird. In fact, it’s the largest North American rail.

Those birds have made appearances at Dodge County’s Horicon Marsh. Thousands upon thousands of birds have made appearances at the marsh. Millions have, what with the marsh being on many bird migration routes, and it being the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States.

Birders from far and wide are invited to the marsh during the Horicon Marsh Bird Club’s annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival. It takes place this year from May 12 to May 14.

The 26th year of the event, the Horicon Marsh Bird Festival is designed to connect people of all skill levels to something that they all have in common amongst them: birds.

“With so many expert birders leading trips and tours, you are bound to learn something new,” said Liz Herzmann, a wildlife educator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. “It is always exciting to bring new people into the birding world.”

The birding world at the marsh is a vast one. One day you might find a small wren. The next, a whopping whooping crane. One day you might find a gaggle of Canada geese alighting the sky in V-formation. The next, in the trees, the eastern wood peewee.

“Birding gives me a connection to nature,” Herzmann said. “It gives me fresh air, open space, and to be fully engaged with my own backyard.”

Everyone’s backyard can be Horicon Marsh. The Horicon Marsh Bird Club is excited to give that connection to those in attendance.

The weekend-long event provides family-friendly activities and educational experiences designed to showcase Horicon Marsh’s role as an important habitat for birds and wildlife.

Highlights of this year’s festival includes new field trips to Old Marsh Road; night sounds; paddling and birding; live birds of prey; and more.

Herzmann said, “I hope that the festival inspires people to not only love birds, but everything else that a bird can bring.”

Some of the events during the busy weekend festival include “Birding by Bike”; “Birds and Beers”; “Screeches, Squawks and Squeals of the Marsh”; “Ledge Park”; “Hot Spot Birding”; and much more.

Tour guides include, among others, Kelli Bahls, a board member for the Winnebago Audubon Society; Tim Hahn, the breeding bird atlas coordinator for Waukesha and Marinette counties; and John Krapfl, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The Horicon Marsh Bird Club was formed in 1994 for the purpose of studying and sharing with others the rich bird life of the Horicon Marsh and Eastern Wisconsin.

For more information about the event visit www.horiconmarshbirdclub.com.

“Warblers come through mid-May,” Herzmann said. “It’s one of my favorite times of year. Many have such beautiful bursts of color you can’t take your eyes off them.”

If you do take your eyes off them, you might find that toasted marshmallow looking bird the American avocet poking about. Or you might see a red-winged blackbird. Or, an egret. Regardless, you won’t “egret” going to the bird festival.