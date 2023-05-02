The moon is full. Of course it is. There, down old Highway 12, stands a man hitchhiking. Driving down the road, you might see him in the dark and moonlight. He has on a green Army jacket. He’s got dark hair; a beard. He looks forlorn, sad, despondent.

You drive by him. You check your rearview mirror. He’s not there. You shake him out of your mind. You keep driving, down old Highway 12, as the moon spookily shines above; clouds forming and parting; shadows shrinking and growing; when, around the bend, he reappears on the side of the road, the hitchhiker on Highway 12.

This creepy apparition, and many other paranormals, inhabit Baraboo and the surrounding area. There are unidentified children, horse trainers, home owners, old circus workers still amongst us. There are disembodied voices, footsteps. There are items around town that move on their own. Lights turn on and off. Songs are sung, but by whom?

Baraboo’s Shelley Mordini knows this all too well. She’s been running Baraboo Tours haunted tours for the past 11 years.

“I think living in Baraboo is a lot like living in bear country,” the 57-year-old tour operator said. “Live here long enough and you have an encounter. Live here long enough and you may meet a ghost.”

If not a ghost, you’ll undoubtedly meet Mordini around downtown Baraboo, someone who has seen a ghost or two in her time.

“I have an office above Corner Drug,” she said. “I capture a lot of orb videos and sometimes hear voices of children playing.”

She knows a thing or two about children, also. For the past 35 years she’s been a high school special education teacher both in Baraboo and in Toronto, Canada. She’s retiring from the Baraboo School District at the end of the school year in June.

Mordini started her tour business in Baraboo by giving historic walking tours, but business was anything but brisk. The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce suggested to her that she start giving haunted tours.

The following year she started offering haunted tours and five historic tours. The haunted tour immediately sold out and a waiting list grew.

Now, she offers free historic walking tours, sponsored by Corner Drug, on Saturdays, Memorial Day through Labor Day, at 10 a.m.

Her haunted tours are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Memorial Day through Labor Day, at 8:30 p.m.

There are plenty of places around Baraboo where the paranormal play.

“The Old Baraboo Inn is a very active building with numerous spirits,” Mordini said.

There have been instances elsewhere in town, including the Al. Ringling Theatre, the Al. Ringling mansion, private homes, and more. Not far from town, Devil’s Lake State Park has been bedeviled with unexplained phenomena.

Mordini started the haunted tours in 2012 and is set to begin again, looking for spirits soon. Perhaps she’ll be greeted by more, what with her spirited personality.

“I have had many unusual things happen to me during tours,” she said. “In fact, so much so, I have written a book with Gwen Herrewig that talks about these experiences.”

The book is “Haunted Baraboo.” In it, amongst other stories, the tale of that hitchhiker along the highway, another spirit in spirited Baraboo.

Close Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Laura Clark talks about the haunted barn she is organizing in La Valle. The event, which opens Oct. 14, supports the Mighty Keagan Foundation. A barn in La Valle is set up and decorated for scary tours. The annual event supports the Mighty Keagan Foundation. Luke Redner watches as Chasity Portland applies zombie makeup to her brother Seth Portland during rehearsals of a haunted house in La Valle. This La Valle farm has been turned into a haunted house for Halloween. An illuminated spider stretches across hay bales in a haunted house between La Valle and Lake Redstone. A head sits in an alcove in a haunted house between La Valle and Lake Redstone. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. GALLERY: Mighty Keagan Haunted House 2016 The third annual Mighty Keagan Haunted House will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 31 at E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Laura Clark talks about the haunted barn she is organizing in La Valle. The event, which opens Oct. 14, supports the Mighty Keagan Foundation. A barn in La Valle is set up and decorated for scary tours. The annual event supports the Mighty Keagan Foundation. Luke Redner watches as Chasity Portland applies zombie makeup to her brother Seth Portland during rehearsals of a haunted house in La Valle. This La Valle farm has been turned into a haunted house for Halloween. An illuminated spider stretches across hay bales in a haunted house between La Valle and Lake Redstone. A head sits in an alcove in a haunted house between La Valle and Lake Redstone. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle. Mighty Keagan Haunted House, E4288 Section 11 Road, La Valle.