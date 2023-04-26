It’s early in the morning; a quiet April day in Poynette on the farm. An egg wobbles, then cracks. From inside it, a bird emerges. It’s the first day of that pheasant’s life.

Then, another egg cracks open and out comes a ring necked pheasant. And then, at the State Game Farm, a hundred more crack open. Then, a thousand more. And then, 10,000 eggs crack open. With weekly hatches at the state’s only facility that propagates ring-necked pheasants, from April to July, approximately 300,000 eggs are incubated and some 230,000 chicks hatch.

“The goals of the State Game Farm, and the pheasant stocking program,” said Kelly Maguire, the natural resource operation supervisor at SGF the past nine years, “are to provide quality pheasant hunting opportunities on public and private lands, provide safe and ethical behavior in the field, and cooperate with conservation groups dedicated to promote pheasant hunting in Wisconsin.”

The goal of the program is, now, strictly a put-and-take program.

But, before the birds are hunted, let’s return to the babies being raised in Poynette. Most of the 230,000 chicks are reared at the SGF, with some going to conservation clubs that participate in the Day-Old Chick program. Hen chicks are also for sale to the public.

The program increases the public’s interest in pheasant husbandry, pheasant hunting, and pheasant habitat management. It also provides pheasant hunting opportunities on private lands. Clubs receive about 30,000 rooster chicks annually.

The chicks at the State Game Farm are reared in two environmentally controlled brood rearing barns. Once older, the birds are transferred to outdoor range fields until they are released in the fall.

“I enjoy learning from the past,” Maguire said, “and possibly improve the program to help produce amazing pheasants for pheasant hunters and the public.”

The State Game Farm was started in 1928 near Fish Creek, Wisconsin. It was moved and has been in operation in Poynette since 1934. It was originally created for a variety of reasons, including animal propagation, research, and education.

The initial reason for stocking ring-necked pheasants was in hopes of introducing the species to Wisconsin. It was introduced to the state as a game bird as early at the late 1800s. It began on private lands but there was strong enough interest in the early days for the state to begin the program.

“Over the years, the ring-necked pheasant population was not able to take off as hoped,” Maguire said. By the 1940s the wild native pheasant population dropped dramatically.

Though there are small pockets of self-sustaining populations in Wisconsin, most notably in the west-central and southeastern regions, the state’s pheasants haven’t been able to establish strong populations. In the early 2000s, the SGF readjusted its goal to release healthy pheasants for the express purpose of being hunted.

Over 12 million pheasants have been produced and released by the State Game Farm over the years. Currently, the SGF has six permanent employees, with a handful of limited-term employees and volunteers.

“Each year,” Maguire said, “we work to assess the past season to see if there are any parameters that could be adjusted to ensure the health of the birds.”

Last spring, a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in numerous domestic and wild birds throughout Wisconsin. That is expected to continue this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges hunters to never harvest birds that appear sick. If one encounters a sick bird they are urged to call 608-267-0866 or email DNRwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov.

The SGF stocks pheasants weekly beginning the week before opening weekend through November on most properties, with some stocked into December.

The 2023 pheasant season starts Oct. 14 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024.