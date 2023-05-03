Sheriff Steve is a veteran at it now: giving back to the community.

The Guest Services Manager at Portage’s Pizza Ranch looks the part. Sheriff Steve has a big black cowboy hat. Pinned to his shirt, the longtime Pizza Ranch employee has a gold sheriff’s star badge affixed to it. He’s got a fancy bolo tie on, as he sits down for some slices of freshly made pepperoni pizza by the new Fun Zone Arcade, during his break.

Sheriff Steve is gleaming with the warmth of a good county sheriff. But, it’s his smile that shines brighter than that and it’s his heart that shines brighter still.

Sheriff Steve is Steve Kilian. He’s not a real sheriff. He doesn’t dispense justice, he dispenses goodness; not the law, but generosity; not arrests, but blessings.

In December of 2016 the Pizza Ranch employee started the Pay It Forward Veterans Fund. He collects funds and then gives portions of those funds to veterans who are dining at the Pizza Ranch. He dispenses free meals to those who deserve it.

A Marine munches on a chicken broccoli alfredo pizza. A Navy vet nibbles on the Texan taco pizza. An Army private picks between the bronco pizza and the stampede. An Air Force flyer feeds on the sweet swine pizza. A Coast Guard veteran gobbles down the bacon cheeseburger pizza.

It’s the least Kilian can do for the men and women in uniform who have served; serve them a good meal and some good words of thanks.

“God gave me the idea,” Kilian said. “God is good.”

Kilian, not one to celebrate his own accomplishments, celebrated by giving a free meal to the 3,000th veteran as part of the program last week. On Wednesday, April 26, he paid it forward to guest Gordy Blackburn.

“We live in a very loving community,” Kilian said of Portage and their financial and emotional support. “None of this would be possible without them.”

Sheriff Steve remembers the beginnings of the program like it was yesterday.

It was on Dec. 16, 2016, when an elderly man entered Pizza Ranch for a meal. Kilian saw that the guest looked down, maybe was depressed. Kilian asked the man if he was a veteran. The man said yes.

“It broke my heart,” Kilian recalled.

Kilian gave the man well-wishes and gave him the attention and care that he deserved.

“Bless his heart,” Killian said, “he called me to his table and shook my hand. I could tell there was something in it. It was a $10 bill. He told me to pay it forward to the next veteran.”

Kilian’s heart filled with warmth.

“I prayed and asked the Lord what can I do,” he said.

Kilian has facilitated the Pay it Forward program ever since.

The man who inspired the program was Leon Eggleston, 3rd class engine man. It was Eggleston who returned to Pizza Ranch sometime later to help celebrate and honor the 1000th recipient. That man was James Richard Hill, Army E5 Sergeant.

There have been hundreds of veterans who have eaten for free at Pizza Ranch since. Sheriff Steve has a notebook where he records the veteran’s name, years of service, and rank. His notebooks are well-inked with names of men and women from every branch and who participated in a host of wars – from World War II to the War on Terror; from the Korean War to the Persian Gulf War.

As of this writing, Sheriff Steve has written 3,011 names into his notebooks. “They’ve become like family,” Kilian said of Pizza Ranch’s military guests.

Pizza Ranch has a long history of welcoming veterans. More than half of Pizza Ranch locations offer military discounts. There are, oftentimes, additional promotions on Veterans Day. At the Portage location, all veterans eat free on Veterans Day.

Since 1981, Pizza Ranch has expanded from its original location in Hull, Iowa, to more than 200 locations in 15 states.

The Portage Pizza Ranch, owned by Sheryl Firari, has been in its location at 2905 New Pinery Road since 2006.

Sheriff Steve wants to write thousands of more names in his notebooks. He wants to bring a little joy into the lives of hungry veterans who happen by.

It takes funds to do it. He’s always thankful for the generosity of the community in keeping the program going. He received an envelope the other day. Inside it was a note of thanks and $100 to further the project.

Amazed, Kilian said, “Just this week alone we’ve received $250.”

Sheriff Steve feels good. He’s got good pizza in his belly and good thoughts in his head.

“I don’t know how long it will go but I know that God will bless the project,” he declared.

He finishes his meal. He adjusts his hat. He makes sure his sheriff’s badge gleams bright.

“It is truly an honor to serve,” he said.

He goes back to work. There’s a community to make better.

