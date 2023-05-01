You might have heard it through the ape vine that the Ochsner Park zoo’s two capuchin monkeys, Jose and Zephyr, are permanently leaving for a new home in Illinois.

“I’m going to miss them a lot,” said Ellen Gallagher, a zookeeper for 15 years and employed as zoo specialist at the Ochsner Park Zoo for the past seven years. “I’m their primary trainer. I work with them daily,” she said. “They’re really fun.”

She continued, “It’s really sad they’re leaving, but it’s good for them.”

The reason for the move is for the wellbeing of the monkeys. They’re both considered geriatric and both have diabetes. While their health remains stable, they’ll need more care and assistance than the Ochsner Park Zoo can provide.

The Brookfield Zoo has a hospital on-site and a larger number of staff to attend to the needs of Jose and Zephyr. The Brookfield Zoo, which houses around 450 species of animals on 216 acres, is owned by the Cook County Forest Preserve District and managed by the Chicago Zoological Society.

“They’re going to be cared for and loved,” Gallagher said. “The people at Brookfield are dedicated.” She continued, “But it’s like sending your kids off to college.”

Both of the monkeys are feisty. Jose likes to smash things. He likes knocking phones out of peoples’ hands. He likes blueberries.

“He likes to show off his brute strength,” Gallagher said of the 29-year-old monkey. “And if that doesn’t work to get what he wants, he uses his intelligence. He’s really smart.”

Jose was born in a lab in South Carolina. He also likes nuts and mealworms.

Zephyr was born at the Brookfield Zoo. For the 34-year-old, she’ll be returning home. “She’s had a host of health problems,” Gallagher said, “but she’ll tell you what’s what. She’s got a lot of spunk in her.”

The monkeys have been one of the star attractions at the Baraboo zoo since their arrival.

“The decision to relocate our monkeys was not an easy one to make,” noted Mike Hardy, Director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. “But one that is in the animals’ best interest.”

He continued, “We’ve been blessed to have such a caring community and a great group of volunteers in the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo.”

The monkeys will leave for the Brookfield Zoo sometime during the first week of May.

What will happen to the monkey enclosure, and whether or not monkeys will return to the Ochsner Park Zoo, is to be determined.

The current monkey building is aging. Although the building has undergone renovations in the past years, it has become a less than ideal home for primates. The structure is particularly inefficient to heat, is cold, and challenging to maintain proper humidity year-round.

“The future of monkeys and the existing exhibit will be decided over the next few months,” Hardy said.

The parks commission, along with city staff, and the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo are working on a new master plan. The current monkey exhibit is one area that is being considered within that plan.

Though Hardy hopes the existing building can remain and be repurposed, if an exotic species are brought to the zoo, he knows that a significant capital campaign will have to occur.

“Additionally,” he noted, “the city of Baraboo will need to decide if future budgets will support the much higher cost to maintain exotic species in feeding, health care, and housing, especially in the provision of winter heated habitats.”

Hardy assured that the public will have many opportunities to provide input with regard to the next phases and future plans of the Ochsner Park Zoo.

In the meantime, Jose has his hands on another blueberry, Zephyr is swinging from a branch, and Ellen Gallagher is smiling at them.

“Getting to know them,” she said, “was like getting to know a friend.”