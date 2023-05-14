A 21-year-old Baraboo woman was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 5th offense, Saturday morning.

She received her first OWI in 2018, at age 17.

According to a press release from the Department of Transportation, the driver was pulled over on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County after a State Patrol trooper observed her vehicle to have an equipment violation. Upon contact with the woman, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

The woman was arrested following a field sobriety test. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was seized.

She was taken to the Juneau County jail with assistance from the Sheriff's Office.