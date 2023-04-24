There is a different sort of bird flying around the area on Monday and Tuesday this week. Helicopters, to be precise. The International Crane Foundation (ICF) is conducting a helicopter survey to help locate sandhill crane nests near Briggsville.

The survey, being done during daylight hours, is taking place at the junction of northern Columbia, southwest Marquette, and southeast Adams counties.

The helicopter survey, according to a release issued by the ICF, is part of the organization's long-term effort to monitor the local sandhill crane population. The region hosts one of the densest nesting populations of sandhill cranes known anywhere in the world.

The most recent survey was done in 2003. Researchers are looking to determine if the density has changed in 20 years. With this information, the ICF will determine how local breeding density changes over time and how breeding density might have on reproductive success and survival.

The two migratory species (lesser and greater) of sandhill cranes are distributed across a broad breeding range in the northern United States and Canada, as well as eastern Siberia, with wintering grounds in the southern United States and northern Mexico.

There are approximately 827,000 sandhill cranes worldwide.

Sandhill cranes raise one brood per year. In migratory populations, laying usually begins in April and May. Both members of the breeding pair build the nest and both incubate the eggs.

The eggs hatch in about one month's time. The parents then brood the chicks for approximately three weeks. The chicks reach their independence at around 9 or 10 months old and remain in close proximity to their parents until their parents lay their next clutch of eggs the following year.

Searching for sandhill crane nests by helicopter, according to the ICF, is the most effective and least disruptive method of locating nests. The technique does not harm the cranes. They may be flushed from their nests by the helicopter, they quickly return after the helicopter flies off.

