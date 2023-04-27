Baraboo’s city council approved purchase of the former site of a long-time dairy business for a future city park on Tuesday, but debate arose about naming rights.

The measure to acquire the former site of I A.M. Dairy at 105 Vine Street was unanimously approved by the council by an 8-0 vote, with 6th District Ald. John Ellington absent. A park is slated for the purchased site, which is between Vine and Walnut Streets on the Baraboo River. The city has been working on plans for the park for roughly two years and purchased the site from I A.M. Dairy for $650,000 after an 11-month funding process.

Part of an ongoing redevelopment project near downtown, the park is part of an intended mix along the riverfront. This includes expansion of trails along the river as well as cleanup for future commercial and residential development in and around the area.

“The park is a long-range project that will take several years to complete,” said city administrator Casey Bradley in an email. “We plan on working with the DNR and apply for funding for each phase of the project with the overall goal of cleaning up what has been a rather blighted area for a long time.”

Bradley added that the former I A.M. Dairy site could possibly be contaminated; the site was not tested when the area near the city administration building was cleaned up in 2017 and 2018. The city is working with the DNR to acquire the site and test it.

Stewardship grant funding of $153,250 was also unanimously approved by the council for the future park project. Another part of the purchase agreement was to name the park after the owners of I A.M. Dairy, the Mueller family. The Muellers agreed to a $5,000 donation to Friends of Baraboo Parks as part of the purchase.

3rd District Ald. Bryant Hazard objected to the portion of the agreement stating that the park be named after the Mueller family. He expressed a lack of communication prior to the meeting regarding the stipulation and said that it was premature to name a park so early in the process.

“There’s policy in terms of naming a park,” said Hazard. “I would have hoped there’d be more public input, more time to consider it. Nothing against the individual personally. It was just kind of slipped in there ahead of time.”

Tom Kolb, 2nd District Alderman, added that procedures for naming parks were not followed in this situation. He said that the idea was never presented to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board prior to the council meeting.

Kolb and Hazard, along with 1st District Ald. David Olson, all voted for an amendment striking the naming stipulation from the agreement. However, the amendment failed, as all other council members voted against it and the purchase agreement passed as initially presented.

“It was more of a tribute to the family being in the City of Baraboo since the turn of the century,” said current I A.M. Dairy owner Matt Mueller at the meeting. “My great-great grandparents moved here from Germany and were farmers here for 100-plus years now.”

Mueller added that his family had become “part of the fabric of this community” and said that he spoke to the city about adding the naming stipulation to the agreement.

Olson takes over District 1

Tuesday was Olson’s first meeting as a council member. He succeeded Phil Wedekind, who announced his retirement from the council in January after nearly 23 years. Olson, a biology professor at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, ran unopposed in the April 4 election for the District 1 seat.

“I’ve known Phil for quite a few years and watched the business of the council, so I was approached by some people in the community to run for his seat,” said Olson. “First guy I went to to sign my (candidacy) papers was Phil. He said, ‘Yeah, you bet’.”

The new alderperson said that he is still learning the ins and outs of city government, but added that it would “be wonderful to make half” of the contributions of Wedekind. Olson said that he is hoping to provide a larger connection with the city for students at the university.

“All the professors up there have deep roots within the community,” said Olson. “I can bring all that awareness to the city council.”

