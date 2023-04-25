“There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it,” wrote poet Amanda Gorman. “If only we are brave enough to be it.”

There is plenty of light in Baraboo. Powered Up Baraboo, Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, and the Baraboo Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department knows how much light there is in Baraboo. They know that it can be brighter.

The organizations have teamed up to put together a celebration about Baraboo’s clean energy future and everyone is invited to it.

“Imagine Baraboo…What in the ‘Boo Can We Do?” is a clean energy program that will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy. It is located in Baraboo at 700 Hill Street.

“We are hoping that participants have a variety of ways to understand how every person in our community can make a difference,” said Beth VanCurine, the Outreach and Programming Librarian at Baraboo’s Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. “Baraboo is in our hands and we need to work together to ensure a clean and beautiful future for our community.”

The weekend’s program is primarily geared toward families, children, and teens. It will highlight how to make Baraboo a cleaner place, with a focus on energy.

There will be story times every hour. Each will explain concepts about what it means to be environmentally conscious and what one can do, in big and small ways, to improve the overall health of the community.

There will also be a scavenger hunt at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy where participants will be able to learn about how nature works together, from the crowns of Baraboo’s trees, to the weeds below, humming with bees.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to build a large-scale diorama of what Baraboo will look like if everyone works together.

Powered Up Baraboo reached out to the library to collaborate on the event.

“It’s been so great to get together with them and hear some new voices about concerns within our community,” VanCurine said.

Powered Up Baraboo is a nonprofit that seeks to increase the use of renewable energy, energy conservation, and environmentally sustainable practices in the Baraboo and Sauk County areas.

The program is being supported by the Rooted in Conservation Fund of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin.

The library received a grant from them.

“With money from the grant, I have carefully selected and purchased nearly 40 books for kids of all ages,” VanCurine said. "Those books will be raffled off, for free, throughout the event."

Baraboo is bright as it is. The organizers are eager to make it brighter.

“Baraboo is such a lovely place,” VanCurine said, “and I hope that our community will do whatever it takes to keep it that way, and make it better if we can.”