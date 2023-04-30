In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, raw baby carrots with ranch dressing, apple slices, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, pear slices, ice cream cup, French bread.
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, brown rice, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, fruited gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.