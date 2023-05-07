In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, blonde brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hamburger with bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, honeydew melon, chocolate pudding.
Friday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, petite banana, cream sicle torte, sliced bread.
