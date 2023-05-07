In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff casserole, winter blend vegetables, apple slices, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, mandarin orange gelatin, applesauce cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie.
Friday: Chicken marsala patty, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, pear slices, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.