In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, pumpkin cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, peach slices, ice cream cup, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, applesauce, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans & rice, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, peas & pearl onions, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
