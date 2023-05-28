In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Closed to observe Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit salad, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli, & rice casserole, tossed salad, orange, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli cuts, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Beef frank with bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, orange sherbet.