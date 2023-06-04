In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Creamy chicken spinach penne casserole, winter blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pear slices, spice cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with sesame dressing, orange, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Cranberry with kraut meatballs, calico beans casserole, peas and carrots, cantaloupe slice, blonde brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
