COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council agreed to forward a resolution last week which included flying the pride flag on city property to the full city council meeting; however, not without several voicing concerns about other groups asking for their own flags to wave on the property as well.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of people like that, and they are all good people,” councilperson Adam Steiner said. “All good friends, but I do not believe any government entity, be it state, local or federal, should hang any flag that is representative of a specific activism group. This flag, while it includes anyone in the LGBTQIA+ — whatever else is on there — it may include that, but everyone else who is not in that acronym is not included.

Steiner said that Columbus does not hang flags for things like Black History Month or Women's History Month.

“I am pretty sure America has a flag that includes everyone,” Steiner said, referencing the American flag.

There are other options for people who want to celebrate, Steiner said, including parades, events and flags flown on private property.

“As a government entity, we represent everyone,” Steiner said. “We shouldn’t exclude anyone from anything. We should only have one flag we need that represents America as a whole and our community as a whole.”

Columbus Mayor Joe Hammer agreed with Steiner and said he has friends who are LGBTQIA+ community and loves and respects his friends, but also felt that flying the American flag represents everyone.

“Many people are offended by the confederate flag,” Hammer said. “The confederate flag was developed and it was not about slavery. It had nothing to do with slavery. It had to do with states’ rights. But as time went on, it got associated with slavery. If someone wanted to fly that confederate flag, we have the obligation to fly that flag, because we set a precedence.”

Councilperson Ian Gray, who had donated the Progress Pride Flag last year when it was first flown, drafted the resolution asking the council to fly the flag this month as well as well as proclaiming June as Pride Month.

“(Former mayor Mary Arnold) and I along with a crowd of supporters held a ceremony to raise the flag last June. I did not receive any complaints or negative feedback last year that I can recall, only celebration and messages of gratitude.”

Residents in Columbus attended last week’s Columbus City Council meeting with concerns about the lack of pride flag flying on city property this year as well.

Kate Bender told the council that she had hope that after the flag was flown last year that it would occur every year.

“I believe Columbus is a diverse, loving and accepting community at its core,” Bender said.

There are members of the LGBTQIA+ community who live and work in Columbus and children who need to know they are supported and loved, Bender said.

“A flag hurts no one,” Bender said. “No matter your personal beliefs, there is no harm in sending a message that Columbus embraces, respects and supports every member of the community and those members can feel safe and seen in our community. “

Cathy Elling said that she also would like the pride flag to be raised like it was last year.

“I tried to teach my kids that you love who you love not by what is on the outside but by the inside,” Elling said, who added that she felt Columbus was a place that supported everyone.

“To see that flag flying in my hometown gave me hope for Columbus, Katie Nichols said seeing it last year flying across from the Columbus City Hall. “I was deeply disappointed on June 1st with our silence.”

The Columbus City Council will address declaring June LGBTQIA+ Month and raising the Pride Flag at its council meeting next week.

"I was honestly shocked at the narrow support it had at the COW, and am worried it may not pass next week on the 20th at the regular meeting, and what that will mean to our community, especially our youth,” Gray said after the meeting.