April 11, 1931—June 1, 2023

HORICON—Claude H. Rex, age 92, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home in rural Horicon.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon, with Rev. Renae Dymond officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Claude Harvey Rex was born on April 11, 1931 in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Harvey and Jessie (Goodearle) Rex. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1949.

Claude served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955, as a Rifle Instructor.

When he returned from the military, Claude began farming in the Town of Hubbard; he later passed that farm on to his two sons. Claude had a love for farming. He was director for the Dodge County Farm Bureau and a founding member of the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee.

On September 8, 1957, Claude was united in marriage with Carol Radke; she preceded him in death in April of 2011. On July 28, 2012, he was united in marriage with Elaine Gunst.

He was a long-time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon. In 2016, Claude was very proud to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC accompanied by his eldest grandson, Thomas. He enjoyed taking road trips, playing cards and sharing a beer.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Rex of Horicon; three children: Cynthia (William) Peterson of Sussex, Curtis (Kay) Rex and Craig (Diann) Rex, both of Horicon; grandchildren: Chloe (Jesse) Gaines, Carly Peterson, Thomas (Ana) Rex, Theresa (Ryan) Kuhn, Andrew Rex, Robert (Anna) Rex, Maria (Peter) Boggeln, Matthew (Kayla) Rex, Melody Rex, Allison Rex, and Hamilton Rex; thirteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Rodney Rex of Iron Ridge; four step-children: Noreen (Larry) Dogs, Curtis Gunst, Willis (Carla) Gunst, and Dennis (Nichole) Gunst; nine step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Claude was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Rex; a grandson, Alexander Rex; and two great-grandchildren: baby Kuhn and Collyns Joy Rex.

If desired, memorials may be made in Claude H. Rex’s name to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson or Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon.

The Koepsell-Murray funeral home in Horicon is serving the family.