A massive financial surplus is available to state government. Using it to support child care in the state would be one of the smarter things state legislators could do with it.

Investing in child care would help parents, especially women, to participate in the labor market and increase their earnings. The lack of affordable and accessible child care is one of the main barriers to female participation in the labor force in the state. By expanding child care options and subsidies, the state could help more women enter and stay in the workforce, boosting their incomes and contributions to the state’s economy.

High-quality child care programs have been shown to improve children's cognitive, social and emotional development, preparing them for success in school and beyond. By investing in early childhood education, the state could reduce achievement gaps, increase graduation rates, and foster a more skilled and productive workforce for the future while providing safe, nurturing and stimulating environments for children.

I’m not a parent. But even I know that this is an important issue for the future of our state, and I am perfectly fine with spending my tax dollars on supporting parents and their children.

Chris Unterberger, Wisconsin Dells