Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday night celebration of Hollywood icon Katharine Hepburn continues tonight with a lineup of all four of the films for which she won her record four Best Actress Oscars (out of 12 nominations in that category overall throughout her career). First is the classic comedy/drama Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967), which also earned Hepburn's co-star, and longtime personal and professional partner, Spencer Tracy appearance. Hepburn also won the Best Actress Oscar the following year with tonight's next film, the historical drama The Lion in Winter (1968); she tied with Barbra Streisand, who won for Funny Girl. Following that is the 1981 drama On Golden Pond (pictured), in which Hepburn gave her last Best Actress-winning appearance, and the evening concludes with her first Best Actress-winning appearance, in the drama Morning Glory (1933), which was only her third screen credit.