James Cagney really showed that he could do a lot more than just brilliantly play gangsters with his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as singer/dancer/songwriter George M. Cohan in this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1942 musical biography about Cohan's life. Directed with gusto by Oscar nominee Michael Curtiz, the nonstop musical tour de force features plenty of singing and dancing from Cagney in a celebration of the life and career of the music man who lifted a nation and became the first entertainer awarded the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor for his contribution to morale. From his early days as a vaudeville performer to his stardom on Broadway, Cohan composed songs that defined his generation, and many of those are performed in the film, including "Harrigan," "Give My Regards to Broadway," "Over There," "You're a Grand Old Flag" and, of course, "The Yankee Doodle Boy." Like Cohan himself, Yankee Doodle Dandy has long been a national treasure, and the film was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1993 as a work of enduring importance to American culture.