Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Wednesday night salute to legendary actor William Powell continues with eight of his appearances in mystery films. Up first, and comprising most of the lineup, are his most famous from among those: the six comedy/ mystery movies in the Thin Man series based on characters created by Dashiell Hammett. Powell and Myrna Loy play Nick and Nora Charles, the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who, with their lovable dog Asta, often fi nd themselves embroiled in solving mysteries. Starting things off is the 1934 original,The Thin Man (pictured),followed byAfter the Thin Man(1936),Another Thin Man(1939),Shadow of the Thin Man(1941),The Thin Man Goes Home(1944) andSong of the Thin Man(1947). Finishing the schedule early tomorrow morning are director Michael Curtiz'sPrivate Detective 62 (1933), in which Powell plays a private detective who falls for the society woman (Margaret Lindsay) he has been hired to frame in a made-up scandal; andThe Kennel Murder Case(1933), which was Powell's fifth and final appearance as Philo Vance,