Legendary Italian actress Luigia "Gina" Lollobrigida passed away Jan. 16 at age 95, and TCM remembers her with a lineup of six of her films, encompassing her work in European cinema as well as Hollywood. The tribute begins with the 1961 romantic comedy Come September, co-starring Rock Hudson, followed by the 1968 comedy Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination; the TCM premiere of the 1952 French comedy adventure Fanfan la Tulipe (pictured); the crime thriller Woman of Straw (1964), also starring Sean Connery; the war film Never So Few (1959), co-starring Frank Sinatra and Steve McQueen; and Hotel Paradiso (1966), a British comedy also led by Alec Guinness.