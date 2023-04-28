The mission is clear: Get in, get the general, get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from a Nazi fortress high in the Alps should also be told to trust nothing — including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood lead this 1968 World War II action-thriller classic written by Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra), who adapted his 1966 novel of the same name, and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly's Heroes). Previously best known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics here with dynamic efficiency, while Eastwood's cool-under-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another (the film became Eastwood's then-biggest hit). If the film looks and feels more above average than a typical action film, it's because some of the top filmmakers of the period were involved in its production, notably legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt, who was second-unit director and shot most of the nail-biting action sequences.