Both MOVIES! and Turner Classic Movies are ringing in the holiday season even earlier than the stores do today, with lineups of beloved Christmas-themed films. The Christmas in July lineup on MOVIES! gets unwrapped first and features 11 movies: The Great Rupert (1950, aka A Christmas Wish), starring Jimmy Durante; Christmas Comes to Willow Creek (1987), led by John Schneider, Tom Wopat and Kim Delaney; The Night They Saved Christmas(1984), with Jaclyn Smith, Art Carney and Paul Le Mat; An American Christmas Carol (1979), starring Henry Winkler as a Scroogelike character; A Christmas Carol (1951), featuring Scrooge himself, in the form of Alastair Sim; Mrs. Santa Claus (1990), with Angela Lansbury and Charles Durning; and A Christmas Memory (1997), starring Patty Duke and Piper Laurie. There are then re-airings of A Christmas Carol, The Great Rupert and Mrs. Santa Claus before this holiday interlude concludes in late-night with 1964's Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (pictured). TCM's Christmas in July movie lineup begins in primetime, and features five titles: Christmas in Connecticut (1945), starring Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan and Sydney Greenstreet; Holiday A air (1949), with Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh; It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947), led by Don DeFore and Ann Harding; A Christmas Carol (1938), with Reginald Owen as Scrooge; and In the Good Old Summertime (1949), starring Judy Garland and Van Johnson.