Continuing its monthlong celebration of Chinese-born cinematographer James Wong Howe, Turner Classic Movies turns to the 1940s tonight. First up is Oscar-nominatedAbe Lincoln in Illinois(1940), a biopic about the 16th president of the United States, followed by 1942'sKings Row (pictured),which follows five children into adulthood in an idyllic small town at the turn of the 20th century and was also nominated for three Oscars. Following that isAir Force(1943), about a crew of Air Force bombers in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor; Oscar-nominatedThe North Star(1943), about a Ukrainian village that gets invaded by Nazis in 1941; andShining Victory(1941), a tragic love story between a research psychiatrist and his female lab assistant. Seven more Howe films from the 1940s continue through the morning and into the following evening.