MOVIES!, 1:10 p.m.An Oscar winner for its visual effects, this 1970 dramatization of the lead-up to, and execution of, the Japanese attack on U.S. naval bases at Pearl Harbor in 1941 is a fascinating and compelling international co-production between the two countries that had been mortal enemies three decades earlier.

Two separate productions — one in America, directed by Richard Fleischer, and one in Japan, helmed by Toshio Masuda and Kinji Fukasaku (legendary director Akira Kurosawa had initially been attached to the project) — created the separate sequences woven together for the film that bring us into the minds of the participants on both sides (the Japanese sequences are subtitled in English). Notables among the large cast are Joseph Cotten as Secretary Henry Stimson, George Macready as Secretary Cordell Hull, Martin Balsam as Adm. Husband E. Kimmel, Keith Andes as Gen. George C. Marshall, James Whitmore as Vice Adm. William Halsey Jr., So Yamamura as Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto and Asao Uchida as Gen. Hideki Tojo. — Jeff Pfeiffer