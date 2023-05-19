Director Robert Mulligan's 1972 adaptation of Thomas Tryon's novel is one of the more unnerving big-screen examples of the "creepy kid" genre of psychological thriller, and with its use of superstition and a bit of the supernatural, combined with its dark themes set amid a pastoral setting, it could also fall into the "folk horror" category. Set in rural Connecticut in the 1930s, the film follows identical twin brothers Niles and Holland Perry (played by real-life twins Chris and Martin Udvarnoky), who live on their family's farm. Like most 12-year-olds, Niles and Holland occasionally get into mischief; the only trouble is that when Holland gets into mischief, people tend to "accidentally" die. Niles is the only one who knows that Holland is the "evil twin" responsible for the gruesome misfortunes suddenly befalling the area over one summer ... or is he? Uta Hagen, Diana Muldaur, Norma Connolly, Victor French, Lou Frizzell and John Ritter in an early role also headline the cast of this little-remembered, slow-burning creeper.