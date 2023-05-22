BEAVER DAM—Caroline W. Buss (nee Huttner), age 90, of Beaver Dam took her final bow on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home with family members at her side.

A memorial service for Caroline will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam at 11 a.m. There will be a time of fellowship following the service. Inurnment will take place at St. Malachy’s Catholic Cemetery in Horicon.