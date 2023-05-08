The kind of place that you might find Trent Capaul is at the park. That’s the kind of place he likes: a skate park with banks and bowls, halfpipes and handrails, spines and stairs.

It’s the kind of place where Capaul and his friends, or friends-to-be, can skateboard, have fun, commiserate, create something like community and, in turn, help build a better community as a whole.

Baraboo’s Capaul, 34, has been skateboarding around town since his youth. There are photos of him as a young lad in the local newspaper to prove it.

“I wasn’t sure what I was looking for,” Capaul said, “but it led me to my skateboard.”

That skateboard, literally and figuratively, has led Capaul to his own skateboard business — Kindness Skate Shop in downtown Baraboo — skateboard clubs and camps that are becoming eagerly attended by girls and boys, and the creation of a nonprofit Baraboo Community Skate Park, which hopes to build a $300,000 skate park befitting the town and its warm generosity and, yes, all skateboarding enthusiasts who call the area home.

“The skateboarding community is inclusive, encouraging, and very supportive,” Capaul said in his basement shop, located in an alley behind 3rd Street. “Anybody who wants to be part of this culture, absolutely anybody, should absolutely give it a shot.”

Capaul has given skateboarding his fair share of shots. His Kindness Skate Shop was established in 2018. By 2020, he was able to focus all his energies on it, full time. The shop, open Thursday through Sunday, has apparel Capaul designs and prints himself, a wide array of colorful and arresting decks, shoes, trucks, wheels, pads, socks and all the other items a skateboarder might want — whether they’ve never stepped foot on one, or can perform the difficult backside tailslide.

“After trying again and again,” Capaul said of doing tricks, “that first time you accomplish it? There’s no better feeling.”

Kindness Skate Shop is all about giving those better feelings. “Anything you do in life takes patience and takes practice. You have to continue to work. You have to grind. If you want anything bad enough, it’ll come,” Capaul said.

He’s now working with youngsters in the Baraboo School District.

He’s developed an after-school skate club at Jack Young Middle School. It began in April. About a dozen children are currently participating. With donated skateboards and safety equipment, Capaul is showing students the skateboarding ropes. What foot should be in front? How do you push off properly? How do you speed up? Slow down? Turn appropriately?

“I want to make sure kids feel as comfortable as they can be,” Capaul said. “I want to show how great skateboarding can be.”

That’s more than just doing 180s, or performing an anchor grind, or carving. It’s exercise. It’s practice. It’s patience. It’s progression. It’s facing adversity, overcoming obstacles, setting goals and achieving them. “What vibes with you?” Capaul asks. “What are you capable of?”

He asks himself those questions a lot. Case in point: How can we have a great skate park in Baraboo? Great, as in a park that will cost upwards of $300,000 great? Great, as in a park that will attract skateboarding enthusiasts from across the region? Great, as in a place where touring professional skateboarders would want to visit? Great, as in a park that would befit the community it resided in – a community that prides itself on forging positive relationships and appreciates friends and family?

The Baraboo Community Skate Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The goal is to get the funds to build a new park in Baraboo. With grassroots fundraising, they’ve made $40,000 to date. That means there is a long way to go, but, Capaul knows, “everything takes patience. Everything will come when it’s time.” Though, admittedly, Capaul wished that time was yesterday.

The current skate park, at Campbell Park, is lacking. “We all agree the existing skate park is not sufficient,” said Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. “It continues to be a priority in our long-range planning.”

The city started working on plans to repair the existing skate park about seven years ago. “Vandalism rendered two of the wooden ramps unsafe,” Hardy said, “and the entire park began to show its age.”

It hasn’t gotten any younger. “It’s an eyesore,” Capaul said of the skate park. “It looks terrible. It is not doing anyone any favors.”

Capaul’s nonprofit started in 2019. Capaul worked with a consultant to plan a new design for a skate park to sit on the existing site. Estimates came in at about $300,000. The city of Baraboo approved the conceptual design, and fundraising continues with that goal in mind.

There are thoughts now, Capaul said, of looking at other potential sites for a new skate park, including lower Ochsner Park.

Also, Hardy said, “The cost estimate for a new skate park is over four years old. The estimate is likely significantly low as inflation has dramatically increased commercial construction prices.” Hardy foresees, if the same design was to be build today, that costs would hover around $400,000.

“The group,” Hardy said of the nonprofit, “shows plenty of optimism and has worked hard to get where they’re at.”

It’s something, again, that Capaul tells skateboarders, that Capaul tells everyone: It takes time, practice, patience, progression. It’s something Capaul has taken to heart — facing adversity, overcoming obstacles, setting goals and achieving them.

Sometimes that’s getting $400,000 for a new skate park. Sometimes that’s gloriously dropping in on a quarter pipe, friends cheering as you do it. There’s laughter. There’s joy. There’s all kinds of good feelings. That sort of thing, Capaul knows, is priceless.