In a little village in Rusk County two brothers built a garage by hand to house an injection molding machine. William “W.R.” Sauey and Edwin Sauey, prominent residents of the little village of Bruce, Wisconsin, built the garage. Their father, Ole, and another brother, Norman, built the machine.

The Sauey family started a business. It was 1947. They named their business Flambeau, after the river that flowed not far from the garage they had built; a river they liked to fish in. One of the first products, in fact, they made in that garage was a frog fishing lure. Anglers throughout the Midwest used them avidly.

From those humbling beginnings — a family of ingenuity that prided itself on being a part of community — Flambeau has become a company of over 2,500 associates and a manufacturer of complete parts, sub-assemblies, and finished consumer products for over 40 unique industries.

With over 1.4 million square feet of production space, Flambeau is ranked year after year in three major categories of Plastic News Magazine’s top 100 lists of companies for injection molders, blow molders, and mold makers, placing the company among an elite few in North America.

The place Flambeau has called home since 1950 is Baraboo.

To celebrate their 75th anniversary, Flambeau is opening their facilities to the public on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The celebration will include tours, refreshments and giveaways. It will take place at both of their Baraboo plants. Their injection molding facility is located at 811 Lynn Avenue. Their blow molding facility is located at 715 Lynn Avenue.

Now, Flambeau is a worldwide manufacturer of molded thermoplastic products, parts, and assemblies and has seven manufacturing facilities in North America: Baraboo, Wisconsin; Columbus, Indiana; Madison, Georgia; Middlefield, Ohio; Phoenix, Arizona; Saltillo, Cuahuila, Mexico; and Sharon Center, Ohio. They also have facilities and offices in England and China.

Flambeau’s product lines are diverse. They make products for such industries as automotive and construction; agriculture and medical. Flambeau’s proprietary product lines include fishing gear and arts and crafts; hunting and the Duncan Toy Company, one of the oldest independent toy brands in the United States.

On March 17, 1950, the Bruce News-Letter lamented Flambeau’s departure.

“The Flambeau Plastic Corporation will definitely leave Bruce this spring it was learned this week,” the front page article read. “Reasons for moving, according to William Sauey, president, are the increased transportation facilities afforded by the central location of Baraboo and the nearness of that city to the sources of raw materials, 90% of which are shipped to Chicago.”

The Wisconsin State Journal noted, in their March 10, 1950 edition, “A new industry for this city, brought here through the efforts of the Baraboo Industrial Expansion Corp. is the Flambeau Plastics Corp., which is moving here from Bruce."

William “W.R.” Sauey died in Baraboo in 2020 at the age of 92, still at the helm of Flambeau as Chairman. His son, President and CEO Jason Sauey, carries on the family leadership at Flambeau.

The company also continues its support of worthy causes and organizations. Its charity arm, the W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation, has donated more than $2 million to date.

This weekend’s celebration highlights 75 years of the company. What the next 75 years brings is to be determined but Flambeau will be determined to continue in, as their slogan says, “shaping the products of tomorrow…in plastic.”