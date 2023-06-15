CHOKEHOLD DEATH: A grand jury indicted Daniel Penny, a Marines veteran charged with manslaughter for putting agitated New York City subway rider Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold May 1, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Wednesday. It was an expected procedural step that will allow the criminal case to continue.

STORMS: Strong winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

CAPITOL RIOT: Former National Security Agency employee Paul Lovley, 24, who lived in Halethorpe, Maryland, was sentenced Tuesday to two weeks of imprisonment for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with fellow followers of a white nationalist movement.

ARMY PLOT: Cole Bridges, 22, of Stow, Ohio, a U.S. Army soldier duped into thinking he was communicating online with a terrorist when it was really an FBI employee, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seeking to tell terrorists how to ambush U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. He could face up to 20 years in prison on each of two charges.

SCHIFF: More than 20 Republicans voted with Democrats or voted "present" Wednesday, helping Democrats reject a GOP effort to censure California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff over his comments about former President Donald Trump and investigations into Trump's ties to Russia.

HATE CRIMES: John Russell Howald of Basin, Montana, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison Tuesday for hate crime and firearms convictions for threatening a woman with violent, homophobic slurs and shooting at her house in 2020 as part of a self-described "mission" to rid a small town of its LGBTQ community.