CLINIC ARSON: Abortion opponent Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge Thursday after telling investigators that anxiety and nightmares about Wyoming's first full-service abortion clinic in years led her to break into and burn the planned facility in 2022.

ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to press ahead with his contentious judicial overhaul despite unprecedented mass protests, military reservists' defections and the U.S. president's appeals to put the plan on hold.

UNEMPLOYMENT: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 228,000 last week from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, as the labor market cruises along despite higher interest rates intended to cool hiring.

HOME SALES: Existing home sales fell 3.3% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, and sank 18.9% compared with June 2022. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.78% from 6.96% last week; it averaged 5.54% a year ago.

AIR TRAVEL: The Federal Aviation Administration would get more money to hire air traffic controllers and the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots would be raised under a bill the House approved Thursday to improve air travel.

DIPLOMACY: The State Department said Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia next week as the Biden administration shifts its Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive in part to counter China's growing influence in the region.