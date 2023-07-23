RAPPER TRIAL: A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago. The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.

WILDFIRE: A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. About 2,000 people, including tourists, were evacuated by sea, a fire department spokesman said Saturday evening.

YEMEN: Yemeni police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the killing of a senior World Food Program official the previous day, authorities said. Ten others also were detained for their alleged involvement in the killing of Moayad Hameidi.

FLOODS: The search continued Saturday for a 9-month-old boy swept away by a flash flood a week ago in Pennsylvania, a day after the body of what is thought to be his sister was found.

DERAILMENT: A BNSF Railway train derailment in northern Montana on Friday night spilled freight and left cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor but caused no injuries. Eleven cars derailed and the cause was under investigation, BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said. Cleanup and repair work continued Saturday as the line was reopened to service. One car hauling hazardous materials derailed but did not spill, an emergency official said.

CANADA: Four people were missing Saturday after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada's Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia over the prior two days, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.