NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia and Belarus signed a deal Thursday formalizing the deployment of Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said Thursday that European allies are developing a coordinated program to train Ukrainian forces on the F-16 fighter jet.

MISSILE: Iran unveiled on Thursday in Tehran what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The Khorramshahr-4 has a 1,240-mile range.

TREATMENT: Pfizer received full approval Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid against the coronavirus, allowing the drug to remain on the market indefinitely. Over 11 million prescriptions were dispensed since the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use in late 2021.

FLIGHT: Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a "fantastic achievement."

FRAUD: Steve Bannon, a conservative strategist and longtime ally of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, a judge said Thursday. Bannon, 69, pleaded not guilty in September following his indictment on state money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges.

DRILLS: The South Korean and U.S. militaries conducted large live-fire drills Thursday near the border with North Korea despite the North warning it won't tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsals.

