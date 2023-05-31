Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SYNAGOGUE MASSACRE: Robert Bowers' defense team acknowledged at the start of his trial Tuesday that he carried out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he fatally shot 11 people and injured seven others on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Still, they hope to spare the suburban truck driver from a possible death sentence.

JAN. 6 PROBE: Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial Sept. 5 on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the trial date Tuesday.

MANSON MURDERS: A California appeals court said Tuesday that Leslie Van Houten, who participated in two killings at the direction of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969, should be let out of prison on parole.

SCHOOL SHOOTING: Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of former Florida sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson on charges that he failed to confront the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a high school in Parkland five years ago.

FOOD POISONING: Food workers who showed up while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause between 2017 and 2019, federal health officials said Tuesday.

KOSOVO: NATO announced Tuesday it will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs left 30 international soldiers wounded. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said an additional reserve battalion would be put on high readiness in case more troops are needed.