TRIPPED UP: President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday and the White House said he was "fine" after tripping over a sandbag. Biden was greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer and two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.

MISSOURI POLLUTION: Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state's attorney general. It was not immediately clear if the EPA would appeal. A message left Thursday with a spokesperson was not immediately returned.

SUDAN: The White House announced Thursday it will impose sanctions against key defense companies and people who "perpetuate violence" in Sudan as the warring sides failed to abide by a cease-fire agreement in the northeastern African nation.

REMAINS FOUND: Authorities in western Mexico found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and are trying to determine how many bodies are there. The bags found at a forest overlook contained remains of men and women, the state prosecutor's office in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement Wednesday night.

SANCTIONS: The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official and others it says took part in wide-ranging plots to kill former national security adviser John Bolton and others, including at least one additional U.S. government official.

AIRLINE DELAYS: Spirit Airlines and Air Canada were dealing with technical problems on Thursday that delayed some of the airlines' flights. Nearly 50% of Spirit's flights and more than 30% of Air Canada's flights were delayed, according to Flight Aware. Both airlines said the problems were resolved later in the day.