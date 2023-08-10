NEW ATTACKS: A Russian rocket attack Wednesday killed two people and wounded at least seven others in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, while an explosion in Russia killed one and injured 60 north of Moscow. Also Wednesday, U.S. officials said the Pentagon will provide Ukraine with $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain Kyiv's counteroffensive.

FEINSTEIN FALLS: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at 90 the oldest member of Congress, fell in her San Francisco home and went to a hospital for a short time, but all of her scans were clear, her office said Wednesday.

REDISTRICTING: Tennessee was sued Wednesday over a congressional redistricting map that carved up Democratic-leaning Nashville to help Republicans flip a seat in last year's elections, a move plaintiffs say has unconstitutionally diluted the power of Black voters and other communities of color.

4 DEAD: An overnight shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said Wednesday. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.

MILESTONE: The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike as U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by actors and screenwriters.

JACKPOT WINNER: A single ticket sold in Neptune Beach, Florida is good for Tuesday night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery said Wednesday officials didn't yet know who won.