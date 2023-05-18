IDAHO STABBINGS: A grand jury indicted Bryan Kohberger on Tuesday in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned weeklong preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

BIKE-PATH ATTACK: Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist, received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison Wednesday for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan and severely injuring 18 others on Oct. 31, 2017.

ANTI-LGBTQ LAWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda, signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.

POLLUTION: A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. Additionally, the company will invest about $197 million in improvements.

LIMO CRASH: A jury convicted Nauman Hussain, service manager of Prestige Limousine, of manslaughter Wednesday in a stretch-style SUV limo crash that killed 20 people in rural New York in 2018, one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced May 31.

KIDNAPPED: A gang kidnapped a busload of about 50 migrants in northern Mexico in the latest of a series of mass abductions, though nine were later found, Mexico's president and police said Wednesday.